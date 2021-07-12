MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A structural observation of the historic Miami-Dade County Courthouse found signs of advanced deterioration and the courthouse remains closed in an abundance of caution following the Surfside condo collapse.

CBS4 News obtained observations from that investigation on June 30th by U.S. Structures Incorporated.

Photos show signs of moisture in the basement level of the courthouse. The majority of concrete column encasements had minor to severe cracks and a number of steel columns have signs of corrosion.

The engineer’s report “recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff while repairs are swiftly completed.”

The investigation also found that the structural deficiencies were present prior to their observations and have been reported on for several years.

Courthouse staff has been directed to work from home and all court business is being conducted remotely starting Monday.

The courthouse, a 28-floor building located at 73 West Flagler Street in downtown Miami, was completed in 1928.

It was designated a local historic site in 1985 and, four years later, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Most civil cases are heard at the building, which also contains some administrative offices.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said repair work has already been authorized to begin. “And so hopefully it can be done quickly and we can return to normal operations at the courthouse,” said Levine Cava over the weekend.

Staff had been working remotely for the last year due to COVID-19, and they had only returned to the building about a week ago.

“So they have everything they need to continue to operate remotely and also at other locations,” the mayor said, adding it should not “substantially” disrupt court business.