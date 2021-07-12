MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is advising against unpermitted voyages from Florida to Cuba amid the unrest on the island nation.

In a statement, Rear Admiral Eric Jones said the agency supports “the Cuban people exercising their fundamental right of freedom of expression and assembly.”

However, he added that “anyone considering a migrant voyage to not take to the sea.”

“The transit is dangerous and unforgiving as nearly 20 lives were tragically lost in recent weeks as a result of these dangerous voyages.”

Jones then went on to address any locals considering boating to or near the island nation.

“The Coast Guard along with our local, state, and federal partners are monitoring any activity that may indicate increases in unsafe and illegal maritime migration in the Florida straits; including unpermitted vessel departures from Florida to Cuba,” Jones said.

Jones ended the statement warning that the Coast Guard and its federal partners patrol the Caribbean, both at sea and in the air.