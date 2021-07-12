MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a coyote on the prowl in Bay Harbor Islands.
The town's police department posted a picture of it walking down a street, urging anyone who spots it to please call them immediately at (305) 866-6242.
COYOTE STILL IN TOWN
If you see the roaming coyote in Town, PLEASE immediately call the @bhipolice at 305-866-6242. Small children and pets remain in danger as long as it is in our neighborhood. It is suggested that you do not feed your pets out of doors for the time being. pic.twitter.com/oDzLLB7WyV
— Town of Bay Harbor Islands (@BayHarborIsland) July 12, 2021
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said there’s no population estimate for coyotes in the state, but they’ve been spotted in all 67 counties in Florida, even on beaches.
Coyotes can thrive in urban, suburban, and rural areas because they’re adaptable, according to the FWC. They can eat almost everything humans eat — including fruits, nuts, and seeds, and they can eat pet food, garbage, rodents, domestic cats, and small dogs.
The FWC suggests keeping pets on a non-retractable leash no longer than 6 feet when taking a walk and having a fenced yard.
Coyotes are usually very shy around people.