MIAMI (CBSMiami) —Florida gas prices held steady during the past week. Florida drivers are paying an average price of $3.01 per gallon.
The state average is fractions of a cent less than a week ago, yet remains 3 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than this time last year.READ MORE: Walt Disney World To Celebrate Holidays With 'Most Magical Celebration'
“Florida drivers are still finding some of the most expensive prices at the pump in nearly seven years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices fluctuated last week, but ultimately evened out. So it’s likely these elevated gas prices will hang around for the near future.”READ MORE: Florida House Leader: No Need For Immediate Changes To Building Codes
Ways to Save on GasolineMORE NEWS: Facing South Florida: Haitian President Assassination
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.14), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.13), Tallahassee ($3.06)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.94), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.96), Jacksonville ($2.97)