MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A solar system meetup will occur this week for Earth’s two neighbors.

Venus and Mars will appear close in the western sky after sunset with their starting Sunday, July 15, with their closest point occurring around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

An event like this is called a conjunction and with this one the two planets will be separated by less than the diameter of a full moon.

To help guide you to this meeting spot look for the new crescent moon.

Sunday and Monday it will be passing just above the two planets – as viewed from Earth of course.

The moon will be setting about 90 minutes after the sun on Sunday so to view this you will need to be out just after sunset which is around 8:15.

It will be easy to spot Venus as its usual brilliant self. The brightest planet as seen from Earth it is 190 times brighter than Mars.

There will be a shorter window of time to observe the two planets before they set since you will need to let the twilight fade.

Of course in order to see this phenomenon we need clear skies at night, something that may be tough here in South Florida this week.

East wind and an increase in moisture will make for storms in our western sky each afternoon and evening.

Still be sure to look up in the western sky any time after 8:30 p.m. this week.

You may just get an easy view of our two planetary neighbors.