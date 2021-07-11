MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chanting “we are not afraid,” thousands of Cubans took to the streets Sunday to demand the end of the communist dictatorship.

The COVID crisis has only exacerbated the unrest on the island nation, which is why protesters also called for food and vaccines.

Never seen images from #Havana. Thousands are mobilising across #Cuba demanding the end of the communist dictatorship while screaming “we are not afraid…we are not afraid.”#SOSCuba #Democracypic.twitter.com/QSomExnzDw — Alexandre Krauss (@AlexandreKrausz) July 11, 2021

Local leaders took to social media in support of the demonstrations.

“We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and across our community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights,” wrote Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Twitter. “May their courageous actions bring about real change and move us closer to the dream of a free Cuba.”

We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and across our community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights – may their courageous actions bring about real change and move us closer to the dream of a free Cuba. #SOSCuba https://t.co/1YzrPd8UDF — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 11, 2021

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” Rep. María Elvira Salazar wrote on Twitter. “The Cuban people are determined to be free.”

🚨 #HAPPENINGNOW Tens of thousands of people in #Cuba are protesting at this very moment. The regime is shutting off the internet on the island. The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening. Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters! #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/qdKupC9r1N — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 11, 2021

Her fellow Republican, Marco Rubio, also took to Twitter, writing “Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence, greed and repression is mounting rapidly.”

Rubio then shared video on Twitter of “Communist repression squads” getting into a truck, presumably heading toward the demonstrations to break them up.

Here come the Communist repression squads in #Cuba Still largely being ignored so far by US corporate media outlets. pic.twitter.com/ldprYCmk46 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021

As a result of the unrest, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and members of the city commission gathered Sunday evening for a press conference to discuss the latest developments out of Cuba.

The 5 p.m. presser was live streamed on all of the city’s social media channels.

At the same time the Miami City Commission held its presser, the Democracy Movement gathered for a demonstration outside of Versailles.

“The Movement also invites the exile community to be present and show their support to the Cuban people that at this time are demanding their civil rights and are expressing their discontent with the oppressive Castro Diaz Canel regime,” the group said in a statement.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo announced the department shut down SW 8 Street for east- and westbound traffic between SW 32nd Avenue and SW 37 Avenue as a result of the demonstration.

We are about to shut down SW 8th Street for East/West traffic between SW 32nd Ave and SW 37 Ave. This area will be secured by @MiamiPD in support of a long oppressed people. Que viva la libertad! #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) July 11, 2021

