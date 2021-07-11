By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cuba, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  Chanting “we are not afraid,” thousands of Cubans took to the streets Sunday to demand the end of the communist dictatorship.

The COVID crisis has only exacerbated the unrest on the island nation, which is why protesters also called for food and vaccines.

READ MORE: More Manatees Have Died In 2021 Than In Any Other Year In Florida's Recorded History

Local leaders took to social media in support of the demonstrations.

“We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and across our community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights,” wrote Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Twitter. “May their courageous actions bring about real change and move us closer to the dream of a free Cuba.”

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” Rep. María Elvira Salazar wrote on Twitter. “The Cuban people are determined to be free.”

Her fellow Republican, Marco Rubio, also took to Twitter, writing “Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence, greed and repression is mounting rapidly.”

Rubio then shared video on Twitter of “Communist repression squads” getting into a truck, presumably heading toward the demonstrations to break them up.

As a result of the unrest, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and members of the city commission gathered Sunday evening for a press conference to discuss the latest developments out of Cuba.

The 5 p.m. presser was live streamed on all of the city’s social media channels.

At the same time the Miami City Commission held its presser, the Democracy Movement gathered for a demonstration outside of Versailles.

“The Movement also invites the exile community to be present and show their support to the Cuban people that at this time are demanding their civil rights and are expressing their discontent with the oppressive Castro Diaz Canel regime,” the group said in a statement.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo announced the department shut down SW 8 Street for east- and westbound traffic between SW 32nd Avenue and SW 37 Avenue as a result of the demonstration.

MORE NEWS: Richard Branson & Virgin Galactic Complete Successful Space Flight

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team