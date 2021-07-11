MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An afternoon at the beach may seem like a typical weekend activity in South Florida. But for some people it’s not so easy to get to the water.
Fortunately, after an 18-month hiatus caused by the pandemic, Adaptive Beach Days returned with a kickoff event Sunday afternoon.
Adaptive Beach Days started back in 2016 by the Sabrina Cohen Foundation to allow people with disabilities to get out to the beach… And take a dip in the ocean.
The foundation set up a deck on the sand to allow for easier access with the help of dozens of volunteers and specialized beach wheelchairs to make it all happen.
"When I rolled onto the deck, the tears just started pouring down my face again. Because it's like a renewed sense of joy and inclusion," Sabrina Cohen said. "Because without these decks and the set up, it really is impossible for this community to get to the water. So I am honored and ecstatic that I can provide this to our community again. It's a beautiful day."
If you missed this one, there are others. They will be every second Sunday of the month through November from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.