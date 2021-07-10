MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Terminals 2 and 3 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been evacuated Saturday morning due to a security investigation.
The investigation is impacting traffic along the upper-level roadway of the airport, authorities said.
The airport’s upper-level roadway remains closed, but the lower-level roadway is open.
Airport officials said access to terminal 2 ticketing level & both levels of terminal 3 remain closed.
They said access to other terminals and Rental Car Center is not impacted.
It is not clear what led authorities to evacuate the terminals, as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.