MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Captured Colombian nationals accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise said they were recruited by a security firm in Doral called CTU Security, according to CBS4 News partner, the Miami Herald.

The armed group are “professional killers,” consisting of more than two dozen people, including two American citizens and retired members of the Colombian military, authorities said.

But as more details begin to emerge of the people who allegedly killed Moise, little is known about the suspected masterminds and their motivation for the attack.

Police have so far arrested 20 suspects in connection to the fatal shooting and a mass, countrywide manhunt is underway for at least five additional suspects. Police previously said that 28 people are suspected in the assassination.

On Friday, police published a list of the names of 19 suspects who had been apprehended by authorities, which they said included 17 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans. Shortly afterward, police announced that an additional Colombian suspect had been arrested.

The State Department is aware of the arrest of two US citizens in Haiti following the attack, a State Department official said on Friday, adding that the US was sending investigative assistance to the country on its request.

