MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Courthouse employees were told to work from home Friday after safety concerns were identified with the building.
County officials said, "Out of an abundance of caution in response to the tragedy in Surfside, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Courts administrators asked engineers to conduct an assessment of all County buildings at the recertification point including the Dade County Courthouse."
"The engineer's report of the Courthouse identified safety concerns with various floors and recommended floors 16 and above to be closed to staff."
Courthouse employees were told to work from home while the repairs are completed.
If you have a court proceeding and were scheduled to appear in person, you will receive new notices with instructions for remote access.
