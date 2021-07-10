MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Coast Guard announced Saturday they have suspended the search for nine missing Cubans who went missing approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West.
Officials said the search lasted 192 hours and covered approximately 7,459 square miles.READ MORE: All-Clear Given After Terminals Evacuated At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Due To Threat Investigation
The Coast Guard was contacted Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about four people in the water.READ MORE: Day 17 Surfside Condo Collapse: Additional Victims Recovered, Death Toll At 86
The 13 survivors said they left Cuba with 22 people aboard and capsized at approximately 8 p.m, on Monday and nine people were missing in the water.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer, District Seven. “The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after exhausting all search information.”MORE NEWS: Artist Uses His Brush To Turn Surfside's Pain Into Hope
Survivors will be repatriated to Cuba.