MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors isn’t only helping those in Surfside.
On Saturday, they teamed up with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to help families in the migrant camp in South Dade get ready for the upcoming school year.
Three hundred families received Walmart and Publix gift cards, a wide selection of toys, backpacks filled with supplies, and school uniform vouchers.
Students will be going back to into the school building this year and superintendent Alberto Carvalho is encouraging all parents to vaccinate their kids 12 years or older.
