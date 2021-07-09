PINECREST (CBSMiami) – Pinecrest police are investigating, not one, but two attempted carjackings which took place minutes apart and, in both cases, the bad guys fired at the victims but missed.

The first happened at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at SW 128th Street and 82nd Avenue; the second at 12:22 a.m. on SW 128th Street and 77th Avenue.

In the 12:15 a.m. incident, a man was stopped at a four-way intersection when an older model silver sedan sped around him then stopped in front of him, according to the police report.

The driver spotted a man in dark pants, a black long sleeve hoodie and black facial covering, get out of the passenger side and point a gun at him.

Fearing for his life, he swerved around the gunman and escaped without injury. He also told police he heard a gunshot. After calling 911 and driving to a safe location, he noticed a bullet hit his vehicle damaging the door and inside door frame. He was not hurt.

Moments later, at 12:22 a.m. and just blocks away, a man wearing a black hoodie and a dark cloth mask also tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint.

The woman told police she noticed a vehicle following her very closely.

She said the vehicle appeared to be a light color, possibly white, sedan with a “round shaped” emblem on the back.

The sedan passed her and came to a stop, forcing her to stop. She spotted two men with guns get out of the car and start walking toward her.

She also feared for her life and “swerved to the left, hit the accelerator and drove as fast as she could,” according to the police report.

She also told police she heard a single loud “pop” which she believed to be a gunshot.

Once she got home safely, she found a bullet hole in the passenger side handle. She was not hurt.

Police believe the same subject is responsible for both incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.