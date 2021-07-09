MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Businesses across the country are short on workers, and now, a social media site best known for fun dance videos is testing a new feature that connects employers and job seekers.

Brianna Seaberg is hoping one of her latest TikTok videos will help her land a job. The college student is part of TikTok’s marketing campaign of a new pilot program called TikTok Resumes.

Users can search job listings at three dozen employers and send them a 30-second video.

“I sat down, kind of thought about my key takeaways from past internships, past projects that I’ve worked on,” Seaberg said.

The new feature comes as more job seekers embrace the video resume.

LinkedIn now allows users to put videos on their profile page. In a survey from the company, 59% of job seekers said the video is becoming the new norm.

Seventy-six percent of hiring managers said a recorded video would be useful.

TikTok asked TreManda Pewett to create a video resume after she applied to the company. The college student now works part-time for TikTok, but is also looking for jobs in design.

Pewett believes the video lets employers put a face with the name.

“Because my name is TreManda, it’s maybe like a Shaniqua or an Iesha, I can imagine some people may not even go past my name. With my smile on the video they’re like, ‘Oh cool, her name is TreManda,’ and it’s a little easier than somebody reading a piece of paper and trying to figure out how to say it,” said Pewett.

TikTok is testing the feature at this point and looking to see how popular it becomes.

The company’s pilot program runs through July 31st.