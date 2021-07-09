MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have updated their recommendations for the start of the new school year in the fall.

The CDC said in-person instruction should be a priority for the 2021-2022 school year.

Karla Hernandez Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade, they were already preparing for that and urge students who can get vaccinated to do so.

“Mitigating the rise of COVID and keeping our educators, staff, students, and community at large safe is our primary concern. As we see the Delta variant on the rise, we continue to encourage those who can to get fully vaccinated before school begins and whenever possible, to provide masks for children under 12 who have not yet had access to the vaccine,” she said in a statement.

The CDC said schools can start removing some COVID-19 protocols based on local conditions. They suggest removing the prevention strategies one-by-one so they can be monitored for any COVID increases.

The federal agency stressed that schools need to remain transparent with families, staff, and the community about the process.