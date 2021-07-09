MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The United States is sending help to Haiti to assist in the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Video from Port Au Prince shows what is believed to be the site of a shootout between suspected members of President Moïse’s hit group and police.

Angry locals also torched three cars that are believed to have belonged to some of the president’s killers.

Among the reported 28 suspects, two are Haitian-Americans from the Sunshine State.

“The assassination has South Florida ties,” said Laurent Lamonthe, former Prime Minister of Haiti.

James Solange of Ft. Lauderdale was arrested, and according to CBS4 News partner the Miami so was Joseph Vicent – he’s also from South Florida.

CNN reports 17 suspects are in custody, at least three have been killed in shootouts and others remain at large.

“I would hope that through the assassination of the president, even from a small country, it would raise the attention of the attorneys and the FBI to get involved,” said Lamonthe.

Lamonthe’s wish was granted Friday.

“In response to the government’s request for security and investigative assistance we will be sending senior FBI and DHS officials to Port Au Prince as soon as possible to assess the situation,” says Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

The U.S. Department of State also said they were aware that the Haitian National Police had requested help.

“The situation on the ground is evolving rapidly,” says Ned Price, U.S. Department of State. “We’ve remained in regular contact with Haitian officials including the investigative authorities to discuss how the United States can assist going forward.”

The White House’s move to help comes one day after South Florida leaders asked for resources from the Biden administration in the form of a special envoy.

U.S. Rep. Fredrica Wilson spoke at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Thursday.

“This special envoy would convey a sense of urgency and ensure that Haiti’s current crisis receives the necessary attention and high-level U.S. engagement,” said Wilson.

President Moïse was fatally shot 12 times and First Lady Martine Moïse was shot three times in their private residence.

She was flown to South Florida and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

CBS4 News cameras were rolling as she was taken inside.

The president’s daughter only survived the attack because she hid in a bedroom and was able to escape.

“This is unheard of, and cannot stay unpunished,” said Lamonthe.