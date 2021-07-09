MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Residents of the North Miami Beach condo Crestview Towers, who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building’s structural integrity, will be allowed to return to retrieve essential items on Friday, officials said.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older. The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing in the rubble.

Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items, city officials said.

On Thursday, city officials reaffirmed the decision to evacuate the building, saying it still hasn’t been deemed safe for occupation. The city rejected conclusions from an engineer hired by the condo association that the building is structurally sound.

The city released records showing more than $500,000 in fines for illegal construction, electrical problems and 18 different fire code violations. Officials said the building must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

It was another disappointing development for beleaguered residents.

Resident Carlos Calle showed CBS4 iPhone video of the evacuation and said, “I am disappointed about not being able to go back to my home. All my personal belonging are there and I love this place.”

Resident Nori Morales, who lives on the 10th floor, said, “Right now, I am going through so much and it’s so hard.”

Both Morales and Calle are now living with friends.

The building is about 5 miles from the site of the condo in Surfside, which collapsed on June 24.

The audit found that Crestview Towers, which was built in 1972, had been deemed unsafe in January, officials said.

In documents presented to the city by condo officials earlier this week, surveys by an engineering firm and an electrical engineer concluded the building’s integrity has not been compromised by structural deficiencies.

The report included new photos showing corrosion and columns, slabs, joints, balconies, and the roof needing concrete restoration. The report also said, “We conclude that the damage to structural members has not affected the structural integrity of the building. We certify that the building is structurally safe for continued occupancy while emergency concrete repairs are performed.”

But City Manager Arthur H. Sorey said the city rejected that report because documents did not comply with the 40-year recertification process and did not address problems.

Sorey said, “The city rejected those reports because they did not comply with the recertification process. More importantly, they did not address problems raised in the condo’s 40-year recertification.”

“I can’t stress enough how this is a very serious situation and we have a legal and moral obligation to make sure that these homes and this building is safe,” said Sorey.

“In addition, in April, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue conducted a re-inspection of the building to assess fire safety and cited the building for 18 violations including inadequate emergency lighting, lack of emergency generators and inadequate fire equipment and more and the violations are still pending,” he said. Other issues reportedly involved fire pumps and hoses and exits and the sprinkler system.

Also on Thursday, North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand announced an investigation has been launched.

Chief Rand told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he was responding to email messages and complaints “that there’s a possible misappropriation of funds by this association and associations in the past. I am not saying it is proven but just that there’s a possibility.”

Rand could not say how much money was involved but he said, “As the police chief, I have launched an investigation to listen to the residents of this condominium. I can tell you we are taking this very seriously. We are going to get to the bottom of this and get residents the answers they deserve.

He said his department will subpoena records and is working with the State Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

CBS4 reached out to an attorney for the Condominium Association Board but did not hear from the attorney.

Ron Book, the Chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, said his organization had assisted 55 people and their six dogs and three cats. Among those evacuated are 12 children.

Book said, “We recognize that all of these families have long-term housing needs in our community.”

Book also had one compelling story.

“We had one gentleman who moved here from Denver three weeks ago with his child to take a job at Delta Airlines,” said Book. “He put up his life savings to live here at the building and paid 1st month, last month, and a month’s security. There is no telling if that gentleman will ever recover those monies.”

Book said, “I can assure you that we are not going to abandon the City of North Miami Beach and the people who have been put out of the building and now there is a potential threat to their health safety, and welfare.”

Book said anyone who needed help from the Homeless Trust should call his office at (305) 375-1490. “They can also call my personal cell phone at (305) 510-2000.”

Meantime, Nori Morales will go into the building Friday to gather her belongings.

“In those 15 minutes, I am going to turn in to Wonder Woman and I am going to do my best. I am going to get stuff that is very important to me,” she said.

Crestview Towers is the only building so far to be evacuated since municipal officials in South Florida, and statewide, began scrutinizing older high-rises to ensure that substantial structural problems are not being ignored.