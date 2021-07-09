MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Police in Colombia said its citizens implicated in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were recruited by four companies and traveled to Haiti in two groups via the Dominican Republic.
The U.S., meanwhile said it would send senior FBI and Homeland Security officials to help in the investigation.
Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charles said 17 suspects have been detained in the brazen killing of Moïse that stunned a nation already reeling from poverty, widespread violence and political instability.
As the investigation moved forward, the killing took on the air of a complicated international conspiracy. Besides the Colombians, among those detained by police were two Haitian-Americans, who have been described as translators for the attackers.
