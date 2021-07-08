ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Halloween Horror Nights will return to the Univeral Orlando Resort this fall and another walk-through haunted maze has been announced.

For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to the resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The only other house announced, so far, will be themed to Beetlejuice. The event will feature 10 haunted houses and five scare zones.

“The Haunting of Hill House” follows members of the Crain family who are haunted by long-dormant fears stemming from their time living in the menacing Hill House as children. They are then forced to face the ghosts of its grisly past.

According to Universal Orlando:

“Iconic scenes from the Netflix series will be featured throughout the maze, including the omni-powerful Red Room – the heart of Hill House – and the infamous Hall of Statues, where deceptive powers overtake everyone who enters. Apparitions will appear around every corner, from William Hill – The Tall Man, whose towering stature overwhelms everyone he encounters; to The Ghost in the Basement, who feverishly crawls throughout the bowels of the House in search of his next victim; to The Bent-Neck Lady, whose disturbing scream and ghastly appearance invoke a constant state of unnerving dread.”

“It’s a nightmare come true to bring Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” to life for our guests this year at Halloween Horror Nights,” said Charles Gray, Senior Show Director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort in a statement. “The show brought true horror to the masses, similar to what we’ve provided our guests at this event for nearly 30 years – Hill House is a perfect fit for Halloween Horror Nights as it enters a new decade of fear.”

Halloween Horror Nights 30 kicks off September 3rd in Orlando and run select nights through October 31st. Tickets and vacation packages are on sale now.