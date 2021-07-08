MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Elsa is dumping torrential rain over the Carolinas as it heads to the northeast.
As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Elsa was about 70 miles west of Florence, South Carolina.READ MORE: Judge Denied Mercy For Ex-Broward Sheriff's Deputy Justin Lambert Who Used Excessive Force
It was moving to the northeast at 18 mph with 35 mph winds.
It will continue to move to the northeast and gain speed over the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, Elsa will move over South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday, pass near the
eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night, and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday and Friday night. The system should move over Atlantic Canada by Friday night and Saturday.
Some re-strengthening is possible Thursday night and Friday while the system moves close to the northeastern United States. Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Friday night or Saturday.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:MORE NEWS: Miami Proud: Teen Mom Alesha Dillon Overcomes Obstacles, Becomes Nurse, Plans On Giving Back
- South Santee River, South Carolina, to Sandy Hook, New Jersey
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
- Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
- Delaware Bay south of Slaughter Beach
- Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to the eastern tip along the south shore and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward on the north shore
- New Haven, Connecticut to Merrimack River, Massachusetts including Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket
Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.