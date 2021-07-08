MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Paraiso Miami Beach, also known as Swim Week Miami Beach, is back under the white tents near the W hotel this week.

It returns with a fresh roster of in-person swim experiences after more than a year of virtual events.

“I think all industries had to pivot this past year. A real market shift happened. Designers made money and found there is a real market in e-commerce,” said Natalija Dedic, cofounder of Paraiso.

But there’s nothing like a show in person.

“We’re happy. Nothing can replace face to face shows being here in person is amazing,” said Dedic.

The four-day show features well-known and emerging designers from all over the world. It also brings in a global audience, which means money for everyone.

“There are people from 60 countries participating, over 30 thousand attendees – and that translates into thousands of rooms. It drives traffic to bars, to shops and hotels,” she said.

This year, sustainability is a huge part of the program. H_llo Friend is giving out biodegradable masks that are recyclable.

Miami-based, Colombian-born designer Liliana Montoya, whose designs are made from all sustainable materials, has been showing here since 2015 and is thrilled to be back.

“Doing this event for me makes me feel I’m at the top of my career. I’ve been working hard for the full year by myself and presenting for 30 minutes here makes me realize I’ve got it all,” said Montoya.

Thursday’s opening show featured swimwear and cover-up designs by students from Miami International University of Art and Design as their final school year project. It’s a student body that’s international.

Charlene Parsons is the school’s fashion director.

“Many of their parents have come to this and it means a lot. Especially with the year they’ve been through,” Parsons said

Senior Natasha is happy to be showing off her designs on opening day..

“This is my class. It’s never gonna happen again so I need to remember and enjoy this moment,” she said.

The four-day event runs through Sunday. For more info, click here.