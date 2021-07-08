MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A powerful moment of silence and prayer for the victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse on Wednesday evening marked the transition from a search and rescue to a recovery mission.

Search crews have been scouring the rubble for two weeks looking for signs of survivors. Since the morning of the collapse, none have been found.

“They used every possible strategy and every piece of technology available to them to find people in the rubble. They removed over 7 million pounds of concrete and debris,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava late Wednesday.

“Nothing can bring back the lives we’ve lost. But we can and we will do everything in our power possible to identify all of the victims and to offer closure to the families in this time of unimaginable grief,” she added.

WATCH: Moment Of Silence Held At Surfside Collapse Site To Honor Victims

At midnight on Thursday, the search mission turned into one of recovery. Crews held a second moment of silence around the same time the building collapsed.

“It’s devastating for all of us our hearts, our sorrow, we’re here, we know what our goal was all along and we continue moving forward to locate the loved ones,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

A total of 54 deaths have been confirmed, of those 33 have been identified. More than 80 people are unaccounted for.

Among those identified on Wednesday were Graciela, 86, and Gino Cattarossi, 89. The parents of photographer Graciela Cattarossi and their 7-year-old granddaughter daughter Stella, who also died in the collapse.

Simon Segal, 80, was also identified. He lived on the 12th floor and was an engineer who specialized in structural design.

The body of 71-year-old Elaine Lia Sabino has also been identified.

At one of the walls of hope, a crisis response team has placed markers representing some of the deceased.

“It is a gift for anyone who wants to write a message on these hearts of hope,” said coordinator Bonnie Fear.

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will address the Champlain Towers South tragedy during their meeting on Thursday.

Commissioners are expected to discuss a range of issues about the condo collapse, including the unified response from federal, state, and local governments, and how such a tragedy can be prevented in the future.

The mayor said victims of the catastrophe will be given a $5,000 check immediately to help with replacing valuable documents.

So far, $1.7 million dollars have been donated to Surfside’s disaster fund.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.