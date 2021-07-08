MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Search crews at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse recovered additional victims.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday afternoon that four additional victims had been recovered, bringing the total of deaths to 64.

The mayor said 76 remain unaccounted for, with 40 victims identified and 39 next of kin notified.

Search crews have been scouring the rubble for two weeks looking for signs of survivors. Since the morning of the collapse, none have been found.

On Wednesday, a powerful moment of silence and prayer was held for the victims of the collapse to mark the transition from a search and rescue to a recovery mission.

WATCH: Moment Of Silence Held At Surfside Collapse Site To Honor Victims

At midnight on Thursday, the recovery mission got underway. Crews paused briefly and held a second moment of silence at 1:20 a.m., the same time the building collapsed.

“The work continues with speed and urgency. All task forces are being deployed from across the country and the world. We are working around the clock to recover victims and to bring closure to the families as fast as we possibly can,” said Levine Cava.

“Yesterday was tough but the work is going to go on and obviously they’re going to identify every single person. We are going to do everything we can for the survivors and the family members to get them back on their feet the best that we can. It’s not going to be easy, this is a big void that is being felt not just by these families but in the community as a whole,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The mayor said every victim recovered is handled with extreme care and compassion. She said they have rabbis and other faith leaders embedded in the operation.

“We have a tent designated on site. When a Jewish body is discovered, a prayer is performed and specific protocols are followed to honor both the faith traditions and the integrity of the investigation,” said Levine Cava.

She said when personal possessions are uncovered, they are handled with care. When found they are collected and cataloged.

“Our team will be carefully tagging these items and we’re creating a process for families to submit reports about such items that they’re missing, as we work hard in the weeks and months ahead to reunite family members with whatever items are possible,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor also thanked all the first responders and all the teams for giving their all in the search.

“You are heroes and sheroes. Please pray for the families who are grappling with impossible news and who are grieving. May God give peace to all those whose hearts that have been broken and watch over and care for this community in the difficult days and months ahead,” she said.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said they are in this for the long haul to make sure that the families impacted have the support they need.

“When the cameras are turned off and when the hard work begins to make sure that the recovery for not only the those that have been lost but the families who have lost everything, that we make sure that that pathway is as smooth as possible,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Levine Cava said victims of the catastrophe will be given a $5,000 check immediately to help with replacing valuable documents.

So far, $1.7 million dollars have been donated to Surfside’s disaster fund.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said they’ve launched a review of the Champlain Towers North condominium, a sister building to Champlain Towers South which was about a block away.

“In addition to the ground-penetrating radar that we have employed on the structural members of the Champlain North Tower, we have also taken core samples of concrete to determine the strength and composition, looking for potential salt content which can significantly compromise the structure,” he said.

Burkett said his biggest concern is that it is essentially the same building built by the same developer at the same time with the same essential plans and probably with the same materials.

A cursory review days after the partial collapse of the South Tower showed nothing usual at the time but Burkett said that was not conclusive.