MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett has announced every building east of Collins will have a structural review regardless of its age.
He said this is out of an abundance of caution and to give Surfside residents some peace of mind until the forensic investigation progresses further.
"We are committed to do whatever is necessary to keep you as informed as possible as we further our investigation and develop additional recommendations," his statement read.
Residents with questions can contact the Town of Surfside at (305) 548-8351.
