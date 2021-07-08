CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse recovery efforts
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or visit Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund if you want to help those affected by the Surfside condo collapse.

So far, the nonprofit’s Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund has raised more than $176,000.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors Executive Director Katy Meagher said the fund’s goal will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance.

The state’s Department of Emergency Management has recognized Neighbors 4 Neighbors as one of only two organizations to trust during this crisis.

Meagher said they’ve been feeding first responders, with the help of Catering the Event.

As a result, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has added an option on the donation site to designate your donation toward feeding first responders.

