MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and muggy start across South Florida.
Temperatures were in the upper 70s and low 80s but it felt like the upper 80s and 90s due to high humidity.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa Kills 1 In Florida, Hurts 10 At Georgia Navy Base
Afternoon highs soar to the upper 80s, some areas may climb to 90 degrees. It will feel like the upper 90s and the 100s when you factor in the humidity.
A few showers will be possible late Thursday morning and scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon.READ MORE: Judge Denied Mercy For Ex-Broward Sheriff's Deputy Justin Lambert Who Used Excessive Force
Thursday night will be warm and humid with lows around 80 degrees.
As high pressure builds back in the rest of the week, we will see the return of a typical summertime weather pattern.
Friday will stay hot and steamy with highs around 90 degrees with the potential for spotty storms.MORE NEWS: Tracking Elsa: Dumping Heavy Rain On The Carolinas
Temperatures increase a bit to the low 90s this weekend with more of an East breeze. It will be sizzling on Saturday and Sunday with the chance for scattered storms.