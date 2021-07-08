MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale grandmother of three received a very cool gift Thursday.

The Miami Dolphins, along with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, and AirPros USA came together to donate a brand new air conditioning unit and installation, free of charge to Gina Harrison and her family.

The surprise, Harrison tells CBS4, could not have come at a better time.

“I really appreciate this from the bottom of my heart, because like I said the kids, they really need it and we need a lot of things but one day at a time and I really appreciate it a lot, I do, trust me, a lot,” said Harrison.

Harrison thanked everyone who helped get her and the kids the unit and says she looks forward to enjoying the cooler days and nights all summer long.