SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) — Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade paid his respects at the memorial site for the Surfside condo collapse victims on Thursday.

Wade walked along the memorial fence, formerly known as the ‘Wall of Hope’ near the Champlain Towers South property, which is covered with photos of the victims and those that are still unaccounted for.

At one point, he crouched down and wrote a touching message of support for those grieving.

He wrote, “Sending prayer, love, strength and healing,” then signed it and wrote “Miami Heat” underneath.

Wade also spoke to the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team and thanked them for their dedicated service.

The death toll is currently 60 with 35 of those identified. Eighty people are still unaccounted for.

Other Heat stars including Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem and Tyler Herro have also visited the site.

Rescue workers are now focused on finding remains instead of survivors in the rubble but have no plans to pull back during the recovery effort.