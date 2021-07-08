MIAMI (AP) — Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Chisholm put Miami ahead when he drove a 2-0 fastball off the facade above right-center field for his 10th homer.

Urías (11-3) allowed just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two, throwing a season-high 101 pitches. With the score 1-1, Urías singled leading off the fifth, starting a five-run inning.

“It’s truly a blessing to pitch in a season as a full-time starter,” Urías said through a translator. “To be able to accomplish that feat is something I take a lot of pride in.”

Blake Treinen pitched a two-hit eighth and Garrett Cleavinger a perfect ninth.

“I think today it was first and foremost about Julio,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “He understood the situation we were in as far needing to win a ballgame, where the pitching was at. Early he didn’t have command of his secondary stuff but found a way to get through seven innings and pitch really well. That was huge.”

Sandy Alcantara (5-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. His two shortest outings this season have been against the Dodgers, including a May 14 start at Los Angeles in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

“I don’t know if it’s something with me but we’re going to have to figure it out,” Alcantara said.

During the game, the Marlins announced Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022.

“It’s a good feeling to be wanted,” Mattingly said. “You want to be part of building something and growing something.”

Los Angeles arrived in Florida with a nine-game winning streak, then lost three in a row as the Marlins walked off with wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chris Taylor’s RBI single tied the score in the fourth.

Matt Beaty singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth, chasing Alcantara, and Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly off David Hess.

“We definitely wanted to win this one,” Beaty said. “Today was good to get a W.”

Taylor added an RBI double, and Zach McKinstry hit a two-out grounder to second that ricocheted off the heel of Chisholm’s glove and into center field as two runs scored.

BIG INNINGS

Los Angeles has scored five or more runs in an inning 19 times, six more than any other team.

CAMPERS

The Marlins’ first summer weekday afternoon of the season meant the presence of campers in the stands. Children, clad in their bright colored tee shirts, sat in different sections of the stadium. The crowd total of 12,037 was Miami’s second-highest since capacity limits were lifted.

ROSTER MOVES

The Dodgers selected the contract LHP Darien Nuñez and optioned RHP Mitch White to Triple-A Oklahoma City. … The Marlins recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to the same club. Holloway pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief Wednesday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation) will undergo tests when the club returns to Los Angeles on Friday. Roberts said he is not too concerned about the severity of the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s injury.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP David Price (4-0, 3.58) will start the first game of a home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Marlins: Rookie RHP Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.25) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. The start will be Thompson’s third against Atlanta since joining the Marlins June 7.