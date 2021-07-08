MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Questions are still swirling about who might have been behind the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise and how the assassins eluded the president’s security detail to carry it out.

Haiti’s First Lady Martine Moise continues to recover in Miami at Ryder Trauma Center. She is said to be “out of danger.”

New details emerged Thursday about the alleged attackers involved in the assassination of her husband.

“We started the fight against them. Four of the attackers perished and we intercepted two of them, who are now under our control. The three police officers whom they were holding hostage were recovered,” said Leon Charles, Haiti National Police Chief.

Gunfire reportedly erupted in the capital of Port au Prince, nearly 24 hours after Moise was shot at least 12 times in his own home. His attackers were said to be disguised as United States DEA agents.

“The national police of Haiti, the army, has surrounded you. This is good news because on this Thursday morning, this barbaric act is not going unpunished,” said Claude Josep, Haiti’s Prime Minister to the mercenaries accused of the assassination.

Newly, self-appointed Joseph, placing the Caribbean nation of 11 million under a “state of siege.”

“We will move forward together. We want to exit this crisis which has already lasted for too long — the population is paying the consequences of this situation,” said Joseph.

A Haitian judge, speaking to the press, said the couple’s daughter, Jomarlie, was also at home during the attack, hiding in a separate room and was unharmed.

The U.N. Security Council was set to meet about the crisis on Thursday.