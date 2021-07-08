MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an interview w with CBS4, Haiti’s U.S. ambassador, Bocchit Edmond, rejected calls by some in Congress to delay elections in Haiti.

“I believe the United States Congress supported elections in Iraq and Afghanistan, where the security situation is even worse than Haiti,” Edmond said.

Edmond added, “And what we have in Haiti is not civil war. What we have in Haiti are gangs. We have a gangs problem. What we are seeking for now is to get more equipment, more means for the national police so they can fight the gangs and they can root them out.”

Ambassador Edmond also told CBS4 that Haiti has formally requested the FBI to assist in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“We’re talking about the assassination of a head of state. I think it’s very important for the United States to help in this,” Edmond said. “To help us investigate what really occurred here and make sure that those committed and those who financed them be brought to justice.”