WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Boca Raton Police, Boca Raton Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Boca Raton police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

According to Boca PD, the shooting happened at 1400 W Glades just before 10 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 South Floridians Arrested In Connection To Assassination Of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person with a knife near Barnes & Noble.

READ MORE: 30-Year-Old Woman Shot In Model City

The subject was shot, while no officers were injured.

MORE NEWS: Ambassador Bocchit Edmond Reject Calls By Some In Congress To Delay Elections In Haiti

If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team