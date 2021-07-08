BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Boca Raton police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
According to Boca PD, the shooting happened at 1400 W Glades just before 10 p.m.
Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person with a knife near Barnes & Noble.
The subject was shot, while no officers were injured.
If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.