IAMI (CBSMiami) – The owner of a Lauderhill home says two teens broke into his parked vehicles and stole cash and other valuables, including mobile phones and a loaded gun.

Surveillance video provided to CBS4 News by the homeowner was recorded Saturday, June 26 at approximately 3 a.m.

The owners did not want to disclose their address to CBS4.

The suspects are accused of taking less than $100 in cash, a Movado watch, and other valuables from a Mercedes Benz.

They are also accused of stealing two iPhones, cash, and a loaded gun from the second vehicle, a Ford F-150.

Video captures the suspects as they rummage through the vehicles and then take off on foot.

A $1,000.00 reward is being offered to anyone who can offer information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).