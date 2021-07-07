MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Elsa has begun to weaken after making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory, the center of Elsa is located about 105 miles west of Jacksonville.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds were 50 mph as it moved to the north at 14 mph.

A turn toward the north-northeast is expected Wednesday evening, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move over Georgia Wednesday night, over South Carolina early on Thursday, over North Carolina later on Thursday, and move near or over the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from the Suwannee River to the Aucilla River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River

Mouth of St. Marys River, Georgia to Little River Inlet, South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Sandy Hook, New Jersey

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Delaware Bay south of Slaughter Beach

Tropical storm conditions will continue along the Gulf Coast of Florida in the warning area on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area along the Georgia coast by late Wednesday or Wednesday night and along the South Carolina coast Wednesday night and early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states by Thursday night and Friday.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.