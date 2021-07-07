MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Elsa, the first hurricane of this year’s season, lost some of its oomph overnight and is now a tropical storm as it moves north parallel to the state’s west coast.

Heavy rains from Elsa are spreading over Florida’s western peninsula.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, the center of Elsa is located about 50 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds were 60 mph as it moved to the north at 14 mph.

The storm is expected to continue moving to the north through Wednesday afternoon. It will then take a turn to the northeast, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning or afternoon. The storm should then move across the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states through Thursday.

Some fluctuations in the intensity are possible until landfall occurs.

Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Chassahowitzka to the Steinhatchee River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from south of Chassahowitzka to Englewood

West coast of Florida north of the Steinhatchee River to Ochlockonee River

Mouth of St. Marys River, Georgia to Little River Inlet, South Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward across the western Florida Peninsula into the Florida Big Bend region in the warning area on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area along the Georgia coast by late Wednesday and along the South Carolina coast Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.