MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Elsa is over southern Georgia, producing gusty winds and very heavy rain along the Atlantic Coast.

As of the 8 p.m. advisory, Elsa was about 75 miles west west of Brunswick, Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and moving north-northeast at 14 mph.

A turn toward northeast is expected overnight, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move over Georgia Wednesday night, over South Carolina early on Thursday, over North Carolina later on Thursday, and move near or over the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday.

Slow weakening is expected through Thursday as Elsa moves over land.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 100 miles generally southeast of the center near the Atlantic coast.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from the Suwannee River to the Aucilla River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River

Mouth of St. Marys River, Georgia to Little River Inlet, South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Sandy Hook, New Jersey

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Delaware Bay south of Slaughter Beach

Tropical storm conditions will continue along the Gulf Coast of Florida in the warning area on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area along the Georgia coast by late Wednesday or Wednesday night and along the South Carolina coast Wednesday night and early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states by Thursday night and Friday.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.