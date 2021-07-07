MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Tropical Storm Elsa continues north, new tropical storm warnings issued for North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Elsa was about 80 miles northwest of Brunswick, Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and moving north-northeast at 16 mph.

A turn toward northeast is expected overnight, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move over Georgia Wednesday night, over South Carolina early on Thursday, over North Carolina later on Thursday, pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states late Thursday and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday.

Slow weakening is expected through Thursday as Elsa moves over land, and some re-strengthening is possible on Friday while the system moves close to the northeastern United States.

Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone late Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles, mostly southeast of the center near the coast.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Great Egg Inlet, New Jersey.

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Delaware Bay south of Slaughter Beach

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Great Egg Inlet, New Jersey to Sandy Hook, New Jersey

Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to the eastern tip along the south shore and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward on the north shore

New Haven, Connecticut to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts including Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.