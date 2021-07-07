MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in Taylor County on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, the center of Elsa is located about 65 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds were 65 mph as it moved to the north at 14 mph.

The storm is expected to continue moving to the north through Wednesday afternoon. It will then take a turn to the north-northeast, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to move inland into Florida Wednesday afternoon. The storm should then move across the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States through Thursday.

Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Aripeka to the Aucilla River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Aripeka to Ochlockonee River

Mouth of St. Marys River, Georgia to Little River Inlet, South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Sandy Hook, New Jersey

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Delaware Bay south of Slaughter Beach

Tropical storm conditions will continue along the Gulf Coast of Florida in the warning area on Wednesday today. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area along the Georgia coast by late Wednesday or Wednesday night and along the South Carolina coast Wednesday night

and early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states by Thursday night and Friday.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.