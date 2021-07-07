MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Tamarac that will likely close the westbound lanes on Commercial Boulevard for hours.

BSO said the shooting took place at around 9:45 a.m. in the 8600 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

BSO did not say if anyone was injured or killed during the shooting, as the investigation continues.

Chopper 4 images showed a dark-colored Mustang convertible with its doors open at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities said the westbound lanes on Commercial Boulevard are closed between Northwest 82nd Avenue and North Pine Island Road due to the investigation.

The City of Tamarac tweeted that the roadway would be closed due to an active BSO investigation and that closure is expected to continue for several hours.

Traffic is being diverted to Northwest 57th Avenue.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

No other details were released by police.