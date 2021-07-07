WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Even as rescuers continue their round-the-clock efforts at Champlain Towers South, there’s already debate over what to do with the property where the 12-story building once stood.

A court hearing was held Wednesday to start the conversation about the beachfront site’s future.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve Never Seen This’: Former Prime Minister Of Haiti Speaks Out After Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse

The question at hand for the more than $100-million property:

READ MORE: Day 14 Of Surfside Condo Collapse Search: Efforts Turn From Rescue To Recovery; Death Toll At 54

Should it become a memorial or should it be sold to a developer to build another condo that could help compensate the victims of the tragedy?

MORE NEWS: Tracking Elsa: New Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For North Carolina, Mid-Atlantic States

The discussion stems from a number of civil lawsuits already filed following the tragedy.

CBSMiami.com Team