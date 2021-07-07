MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Even as rescuers continue their round-the-clock efforts at Champlain Towers South, there’s already debate over what to do with the property where the 12-story building once stood.
A court hearing was held Wednesday to start the conversation about the beachfront site's future.
The question at hand for the more than $100-million property:
Should it become a memorial or should it be sold to a developer to build another condo that could help compensate the victims of the tragedy?
The discussion stems from a number of civil lawsuits already filed following the tragedy.