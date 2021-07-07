HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – There’s another way you can help with the Surfside relief efforts.
Victory Sports and Runner's Depot are partnering for what is being called the "Support Surfside 5K."
Registration is now open for the July 31 event.
It’s happening at TY Park in Hollywood.
Registration is $35 and you're asked to join the "Town of Surfside for Surfside" team.
All of the proceeds are going to supportsurfside.org.