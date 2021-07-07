CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse recovery efforts
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Community, Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – There’s another way you can help with the Surfside relief efforts.

Victory Sports and Runner’s Depot are partnering for what is being called the “Support Surfside 5K.”

READ MORE: Debate Starts Over What To Do With Property Where Champlain Towers South Once Stood

Registration is now open for the July 31 event.

READ MORE: Tracking Elsa: New Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For North Carolina, Mid-Atlantic States

It’s happening at TY Park in Hollywood.

Registration is $35 and you’re asked to join the “Town of Surfside for Surfside” team.

MORE NEWS: ‘I’ve Never Seen This’: Former Prime Minister Of Haiti Speaks Out After Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse

All of the proceeds are going to supportsurfside.org.

CBSMiami.com Team