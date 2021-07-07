CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Rapper Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapper Pooh Shiesty has been ordered to stay in a federal detention center pending his trial on charges that he took part in the shooting of two men in a drug deal gone south.

Twenty-one-year-old Lontrell Williams, the rapper’s real name, along with two other men reportedly drove to a Bay Harbor Islands hotel on October 9th, 2020, to buy marijuana and a pair of high-end sneakers from two men.

READ MORE: 'Give Us A Hand': Spiritual Leader Of Miami's Haitian-American Community Believes U.S. Needs To Help Haiti Following Presidential Assassination

During the transaction, Williams and one of the other men reportedly shot the sellers with semi-automatic weapons.

The trio then drove away from the scene, taking with them the sneakers and marijuana they had not paid for, according to the court documents.

READ MORE: Coast Guard Continues Search For Nine People Missing Off Key West

The two men who were shot survived.

Williams and the two other men have been charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

MORE NEWS: Day 14 Of Surfside Condo Collapse Search: 10 More Bodies Uncovered, Death Toll At 46

Williams also faces state criminal charges, including charges related to the shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club in May 2021, over the Memorial Day weekend. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the state charges.

CBSMiami.com Team