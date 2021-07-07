MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapper Pooh Shiesty has been ordered to stay in a federal detention center pending his trial on charges that he took part in the shooting of two men in a drug deal gone south.

Twenty-one-year-old Lontrell Williams, the rapper’s real name, along with two other men reportedly drove to a Bay Harbor Islands hotel on October 9th, 2020, to buy marijuana and a pair of high-end sneakers from two men.

During the transaction, Williams and one of the other men reportedly shot the sellers with semi-automatic weapons.

The trio then drove away from the scene, taking with them the sneakers and marijuana they had not paid for, according to the court documents.

The two men who were shot survived.

Williams and the two other men have been charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

Williams also faces state criminal charges, including charges related to the shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club in May 2021, over the Memorial Day weekend. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the state charges.