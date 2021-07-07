MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapper Pooh Shiesty has been ordered to stay in a federal detention center pending his trial on charges that he took part in the shooting of two men in a drug deal gone south.
Twenty-one-year-old Lontrell Williams, the rapper’s real name, along with two other men reportedly drove to a Bay Harbor Islands hotel on October 9th, 2020, to buy marijuana and a pair of high-end sneakers from two men.READ MORE: 'Give Us A Hand': Spiritual Leader Of Miami's Haitian-American Community Believes U.S. Needs To Help Haiti Following Presidential Assassination
During the transaction, Williams and one of the other men reportedly shot the sellers with semi-automatic weapons.
The trio then drove away from the scene, taking with them the sneakers and marijuana they had not paid for, according to the court documents.READ MORE: Coast Guard Continues Search For Nine People Missing Off Key West
The two men who were shot survived.
Williams and the two other men have been charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.MORE NEWS: Day 14 Of Surfside Condo Collapse Search: 10 More Bodies Uncovered, Death Toll At 46
Williams also faces state criminal charges, including charges related to the shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club in May 2021, over the Memorial Day weekend. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the state charges.