MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Miami-Dade County grand jury will delve into ways to prevent future disasters such as the deadly collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Wednesday.

“As a community, we remain shaken and horrified by the immense loss of life and the sheer destruction caused by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium building,” Fernandez Rundle said in a prepared statement. “Today, in addressing the members of the spring term Miami-Dade County grand jury, I requested, pending the conclusion of the long-term investigation that will yield the cause of the collapse, that they look into how we can prevent such a disaster from occurring again, not just in Surfside, and not just in condominiums, but in all buildings and structures in the coastal, intercoastal and surrounding areas of our county, state and nation.”

A news release from the state attorney’s office pointed to past work of grand juries on issues such as the building code after Hurricane Andrew caused massive devastation in 1992.

The death toll from the Champlain Towers building collapse increased to 54 on Wednesday.

