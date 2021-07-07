MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Haitian Neighborhood Center is partnering with the IRS to provide free tax help in Miami for families to get advance Child Tax Credit payments.

The first monthly payments of the expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan will be made in July.

More than 30 million households, covering 88 percent of children in the country, are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any additional action other than filing a 2020 tax return. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 to 17.

The free tax help is designed to reach families that normally don’t file a tax return or haven’t yet done so.

“This important new tax change affects millions of families across the nation, and the IRS wants to do everything it can to help people get the payments,” said IRS Wage & Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin. “Many people miss out on a tax refund simply because they don’t file an IRS tax return.”

The free tax help special events will take place June 25 and July 9. During the events, people can get free help filing a 2020 tax return. No appointments are necessary.

They will be held at the Haitian Neighborhood Center, Inc., at 13390 West Dixie Highway in North Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Miami IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center will be open to taxpayers on Saturday, June 26, and Saturday, July 10, from 10 am to 7, pm. to help taxpayers prepare their tax returns. This service will be the only service provided during this event and it will be on a walk-in basis. The assistance center is located at the Claude Pepper Federal Building, at 51 SW 1st Avenue, in Miami.

Before attending the events, people can check their eligibility in advance by using the new Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant.

To file a return at one of the events, attendees must bring:

Their current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse (if applicable) and dependents

Any other supporting documents needed to complete their tax return

Social distancing protocols will be in effect, and people should wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated.