MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out. Today, Wednesday July 7, is the final day of Florida’s “Freedom Week” sales-tax holiday.

This tax holiday waives taxes on recreational purchases, as well as purchasing tickets for such things as live music, athletic contests, in-theater movies, cultural events and entrance to museums and state parks. Tickets can be purchased for events that occur later in the year, including annual passes.

Even gym memberships are tax free if you purchase them before the end of today.

“Freedom Week,” which began July 1, also provides sales-tax exemptions for such outdoor equipment as tents, grills, bicycles, kayaks and fishing gear.

Click here to see a full list of Freedom Week tax free items here.

There is one more sales tax holiday planned in Florida this year and that is for back-to-school supplies.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday is scheduled from Saturday, July 31 through Monday, August 9.

During this time, you don’t have to pay sales tax for clothing, footwear, and backpacks costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less, and the first $1,000 of the sales tax price of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories.