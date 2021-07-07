TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Orlando on Thursday to take in the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Biden, an educator, will meet with the spelling bee competitors and their families before the finals begin at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Resort, the White House said Tuesday.
Biden also attended the 2009 finals in Washington, D.C.
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)