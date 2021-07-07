MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search for victims of the collapse in Surfside reached its 14th day on Wednesday, as 10 more bodies were uncovered from the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the bad news during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

“Search and rescue has continued their operation and we are fortunate that the weather has cleared this morning. The teams continue to make progress in the areas of the pile that were inaccessible prior to the demolition,” said the mayor. “Through these efforts, and since our last briefing, they have recovered an additional 10 victims.”

“The total confirmed deaths to 46. Thirty-two of these victims have been identified and next of kin notifications have been made.”

“At this time, 200 people are now accounted for, and 94 people are still unaccounted for.”

“Our community and the world are grieving with all of the families who are living through this unthinkable tragedy. Every single victim uncovered is somebodies child, somebody’s mother, somebody’s teacher, somebody, colleague, a classmate,

a best friend,” she said.

CBS4 cameras captured dump trucks headed to the pile of rubble, where they picked up pieces of debris to be taken to a nearby field.

About 200 firefighters are searching through the debris at any given time, as teams are still working non-stop in the search for survivors.

As the wait to learn how something like this could have happened, Governor Ron DeSantis had this to say:

“Just having talked with people who are on the scene, people who’ve done stuff. I think this building had problems from the start, let’s just put it that way.”

Search crews at the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside worked through the night to find survivors and recover the bodies of those who died.

“Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive. The key things we are looking for in regards to void space, livable spaces, we’re not coming across that. We are actively searching as aggressively as we can to assist the families in locating these individuals,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chiel Alan Cominsky on Tuesday.

“The bed started to shake. The bedroom itself started to shake. And I thought, ‘I’m having a dream,’” recalled Steven Rosenthal.

Rosenthal was fast asleep in his seventh-floor condo at the Champlain Tower South when it came crashing down.

“The dust from the ceiling starts to fall. And then I said, ‘This is no dream,’” he said.

Instead, a real-life nightmare that turned into a terrifying reality.

“Total collapse. The hall was completely blocked. My neighbor is yelling, ‘Help me, help me, get me out,’” he said. “She said, ‘It’s gone.’ I said, ‘What do you mean it’s gone?’ I’ll never forget it – she says, it’s gone.’”

No one has been found alive since the first day of the collapse.

To make matters more difficult, the search was paused temporarily Tuesday afternoon due to lightning.

There are at least 80 search and rescue team members working on the pile at any given time, rotating on 12-hour shifts.

The search area was expanded on Monday after the remaining standing building was demolished Sunday night.

A CBS4 News camera was aboard a boat just offshore and captured what remained of the Champlain Towers South tumbling down.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.