MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers Foundation teamed up with students from the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind who enjoyed a special sensory experience during a hands-on hockey clinic on Tuesday.
The kids learned how to stickhandle, pass and shoot. They then played a simulated game at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
However, instead of using pucks, the balls had bells inside and there were beeping horns on the goals to help the visually impaired students know where the send the ball.
Prior to the clinic, they participated in a career development panel with Florida Panthers staff.
It is part of Miami Lighthouse's Transition Program – a year-round program that gives individual between 14-22 years old the opportunity to develop skills to enter the work force or post-secondary education.
Students learn important life skills like home and personal management, assistive technology, job readiness, orientation and mobility, social skills and community integration.