MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Tropical Storm Elsa drenches the lower Florida Keys, a Hurricane Warning has been issued for a portion of the state’s west coast.

At 2 p.m., the center of Elsa is located about 95 miles northwest of Key West and about 180 miles south of Tampa.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds were 70 mph as it moved to the north at 9 mph.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of South Florida, the Florida Keys, parts of Central Florida and the state’s west coast until 11 p.m.

At a Tuesday morning news conference, Governor Ron DeSantis urged people in the central and northern parts of the state, along with much of the west coast, to prepare for heavy rain, gusty wind, and storm surge from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Elsa is expected to turn toward the north-northeast on Wednesday, followed by a faster northeastward move by late Thursday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida through Tuesday night.

Elsa is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast on Wednesday and then move across the southeastern U.S. through Thursday. Weakening is forecast to begin after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for.:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo to south of Egmont Key

West coast of Florida north of Steinhatchee River to Ochlockonee River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River, South Carolina

Tropical storm conditions will continue over portions of the warning area in the Florida Keys through Tuesday evening. Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward into west-central

Florida and the Florida Big Bend region in the Tropical Storm Warning area Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.