MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Elsa continued to soak South Florida Monday night into Tuesday morning, as heavy storms swept through Monroe, Miami-Dade, and Broward counties.

Overnight, tropical-storm-force winds began arriving in the Lower Keys, as reef light weather stations reported gusts of 62 mph, as winds continue to build overnight in the Keys.

With the 2 a.m. intermediate advisory, Elsa was over the Florida Straits, as conditions began to deteriorate across the Florida Keys.

The storm was 60 miles south-southwest of Key West, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, moving north northwest at 12 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue Tuesday morning, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday night.

Conditions are expected to improve for South Florida by the afternoon.

A north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday.

Elsa is forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida by late Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

Some additional strengthening is forecast on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

On Monday, Elsa battered Cuba. The storm is responsible for at least 3 deaths.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, and Artemisa

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, Florida

Rainfall from Elsa will impact portions of the Florida Keys, the Florida Peninsula and the coastal Southeast this week. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with areas getting up to 8 inches, are expected across Florida and coastal Georgia through Wednesday.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.